"He goes all the way" - Fans feel former champ John Lineker's raw brutish power in collection of soul-snatching KOs

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 04, 2025 12:07 GMT
John Lineker
John Lineker's kickboixng debut will happen at ONE 172 [Photo via ONE Championship]

Brazilian striker John Lineker has enjoyed an illustrious tenure with ONE Championship since his promotional debut in October 2019 at ONE: Dawn of Valor. Over that time, he has amassed six knockouts in eight victories.

Ahead of his must-see bantamweight kickboxing debut at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, the world's largest martial arts promotion sought to remind fans why he is fittingly known as 'Hands of Stone' by compiling all of his finishes as an MMA and Muay Thai competitor in an Instagram post.

Check out the post below:

Fans felt the devastation through their screens and reacted to Lineker's finishes in the comments section, writing:

"Dude gives me Chuck Liddell vibes, starts his punches from outside the building."
"That first ko was hard and precise."
"Wow he goes all the way 👏🔥🔥🙌🙌"
"Bricks."
"This guy hits like he punches through concrete. Amazing awareness, calmness, and restraint."
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Lineker's first foray in the 145-pound kickboxing ranks will be no walk in the park, as former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto will look to send him packing and snap his own three-fight losing streak.

John Lineker admits Hiroki Akimoto's agility will be a problem

John Lineker's awesome power speaks for itself, but it will matter little if he cannot land a hit on Hiroki Akimoto — a problem that he acknowledged in an interview with the promotion. The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion said:

"His style is faster. He's a guy who doesn't stand still in front of his opponent. He reacts quickly and throws punches. It's a very different style from mine."

ONE 172 will occur at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
हिन्दी