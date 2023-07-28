"He got his a** whooped" - Errol Spence Jr. claps back at Canelo Alvarez for picking Terence Crawford to beat him

The undefeated, unified WBC, WBA, and IBF world welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr., reacted sharply to Canelo Alvarez's comments on his bout with the current WBO welterweight champion. Alvarez picked Crawford over Spence as a favorite to win the fight in their scheduled bout, which miffed Spence Jr.

"Errol Spence on Canelo Alvarez backing Terence Crawford to beat him: "He backed himself to beat Dmitry Bivol and he got his ass whooped.""

Opinions and predictions have flown from all quarters ever since the announcement of this high-voltage bout. Mexican multi-weight world champion Canelo Alvarez also added his two cents to it, which didn't go down very well with Errol Spence. He dismissed Alvarez's opinion and mentioned his unanimous decision loss against Dmitry Bivol in May last year.

The 12-round fight against Crawford is by far the biggest test for Errol Spence. The duo hasn't remained majorly active in the squared circle for a while. Spence is returning to combat after April 2022 for the first time since he defeated Yordenis Ugas in the 10th round of their bout. Before that, he remained out for 18 months following his points win over Danny Garcia in December 2020. The year prior to that, he was involved in a dangerous car crash that cast doubts over his fighting future.

Terence Crawford, on the other hand, has remained away from the squared circle since his sixth-round knockout of David Avanesyan in December last year. Which was more than a year after his knockout victory over Shawn Porter in November 2021. On July 29, the speculations and predictions will be laid to rest as they both lock horns in the boxing ring to decide a winner.

Things heated up in the final press conference as Terence Crawford exchanged words with Errol Spence's team

The build-up to the ultimate showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford has largely remained respectful. However, things took a plummet during the final press conference of the duo before the bout. The media interaction became heated when Crawford started exchanging words with a member of Errol Spence's team.

“Listen, my family, Errol’s family, man...You got to calm down, brother, because listen, things can get real sticky, real quick. And then everybody will say, ‘This is what we do every time that we come out’. Social media, social media, my a**."

"Bro, listen, just like you doing all that talking, it can turn deadly real quick, but on both sides. So, why not support your fighter? Let’s come together and make this event a success instead of everybody saying that every time we get together, it’s always shooting and violence."

