"He got high heels on too" - Fans react as Nate Diaz trolls Kendrick Lamar's show-stopping bootcut jeans worn at Super Bowl half-time performance

Nate Diaz recently sent fans into a frenzy after sharing his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl half-time performance outfit. The UFC icon questioned the American rapper's bootcut jeans and claimed they were worn by high school girls before clarifying that he was only joking around.

In an X post, Diaz shared pictures of Lamar and his performance outfit at the Super Bowl. He also posted a photo of some girls sporting the same type of jeans for comparison and wrote:

"WTH??? This is what all the girls wore in high school. #gurlpantslamar. I’m playin', lol, it’s all Gucci, lol."

Given Lamar's status in the music industry, many fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan claimed 'K-Dot' was also wearing heels and wrote:

"He got hi [high] heels on too."

Another fan wrote:

"Bro, you better chill or he will rap at you."

Check out some more reactions below:

Nate Diaz mocks Dustin Poirier while responding to question about the latter's potential retirement fight

It appears Nate Diaz has a bone to pick with Dustin Poirier. The Stockton slugger recently reacted to a fan post about Poirier's potential retirement fight and who the Louisiana native could face in his last UFC outing.

MMA-based X handle @DovySimuMMA recently posed a question for fans regarding Poirier's next opponent, asking:

"Who should Dustin Poirier fight for his retirement fight?"

Taking to the post's comments, Diaz issued a six-word response and wrote:

"He’s fighting himself. He already retired."

Poirier and Diaz have traded barbs online in the past. However, they never got to settle their rivalry in the cage. Diaz opted not to resign with the UFC after his fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September 2022 and made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in August 2023.

Meanwhile, Poirier is expected to fight in the octagon once more before hanging up his gloves. However, his opponent is yet to be finalized.

