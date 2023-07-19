"He and I are seamless" - Laura Sanko discusses her symmetry with fellow UFC commentators

Laura Sanko has shed light on her equation with some of her fellow UFC commentators. Sanko's been working with the UFC as an on-screen personality for seven years, initially featuring as a backstage interviewer and later as an analyst and commentator.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sanko suggested that she's ecstatic about having commentated at multiple UFC main roster events. Sanko added that she's still learning on the job. The 40-year-old indicated that she feels good whenever she explains certain things differently compared to how it's usually done.

In recent times, the UFC has been known to book a three-commentator team for its main roster events (Fight Night events and pay-per-views). The team generally comprises a play-by-play commentator, which sees either Jon Anik, Brendan Fitzgerald, or John Gooden work the booth.

The play-by-play commentator is joined by a pair of color commentators -- which could be any combination of Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, Paul Felder, Laura Sanko, and Joe Rogan.

The first, and thus far only, female commentator in modern UFC history, Laura Sanko, has suggested that she's had unique experiences with each fellow commentator and aims to continue her UFC commentary work.

She's commentated at DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) and UFC main roster events with almost every fellow commentator, including Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, and Paul Felder.

Sanko noted that she hasn't worked alongside Jon Anik and Joe Rogan but would love to work with them. She alluded that in recent years, Rogan hasn't worked as many events and mainly features on high-profile pay-per-view events in the US. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Sanko stated:

"I think it just kind of depends. It’s like dancing. Whenever I call fights with Paul Felder, it’s like he and I are seamless. It’s just super easy. Bisping is such a huge personality, that I have a harder time sometimes not stepping on his toes, or vice versa. But he also ups my game in a way that nobody else does.” [*Quotes courtesy: MMA Junkie]

Check out Sanko's comments at 5:33 in the video below:

Laura Sanko on becoming the first female commentator in the UFC's modern era

A Chicago-born former MMA fighter, Laura Sanko etched her name in the history books this year by becoming the first female commentator to call a UFC main roster fight in the organization's modern era. Sanko was a part of the UFC commentary team at the UFC Fight Night 218 event on February 4, 2023.

Prior to UFC Fight Night 218, Laura Sanko participated in a media scrum, speaking to multiple outlets, including MMA Junkie. Sanko notably emphasized that she'd like to express her gratitude towards the UFC for giving her the honor of being the organization's first female commentator in its modern era. Sanko said:

"It's surreal. And it's awesome. I'm incredibly honoured to be here. I'm grateful that the UFC believed in me and gave me this opportunity."

Watch Sanko's interview below: