He Is Not Your Bank: Fans think Israel Adesanya took an underhanded shot at ex-girlfriend with UFC 290 t-shirt

Israel Adesanya’s t-shirt drew as much attention as his questionable behavior with Dricus Du Plessis during his UFC 290 appearance. Adesanya is known for making every aspect of his public appearances and fights popular. Hence, it was no surprise, when he showed up to the UFC 290 event wearing a t-shirt with a cryptic quote.

The UFC 290 event featured Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker, a fight that had title implications in the middleweight division where Israel Adesanya rules as the champion. It was no wonder that 'The Last Stylebender' showed up for the event to take a closer look at his potential next opponent and to support his friends.

The t-shirt that Israel Adesanya wore for the event contained the quote:

“He is not your bank.”

When the videos of Adesanya’s arrival were posted on @espn Twitter wearing this t-shirt, reactions started pouring in from all sides.

Israel Adesanya and Leon Edwards brought the heat to #UFC290

Some fans wondered if Adesanya’s t-shirt was indeed an underhanded jab at his ex-girlfriend.

“Is @stylebender shirt a message to his ex chic?” @RJLife7 questioned.

“That message to his ex,” @AgbaJude commented.

“His shirt. Shots fired at his ex,” @TheStatDaddy wrote.

@Philly_215___ drew attention to the fact that Adesanya was accompanied by UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, who defeated ‘The Last Stylebeneder’s close friend and fellow African-born fighter Kamaru Usman.

“Adesanya hanging with the Wakanda brothers enemies… about time.”

“I don’t get his shirt,” @ideal6969 commented.

Israel Adesanya’s teammates shine bright at UFC 290

UFC 290 event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was headlined by UFC featherweight champion and Israel Adesanya’s teammate Alexander Volkanovski. He went up against the interim champion Yair Rodriguez in the title unification bout.

Volkanovski controlled the fight for the most part and eventually scored a TKO win over his Mexican opponent in the third round. The win now extends his title reign to five consecutive title defenses.

Dan Hooker, another one of Adesanya’s close associates also featured on the main card. Hooker went up against the rising contender Jalin Turner. In spite of hitting a rough patch initially, Hooker regained control of the action-packed contest and emerged victorious.

