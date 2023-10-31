“He isn’t right” - WBO mandatory challenger raises troubling concerns about Tyson Fury’s dominance post Riyadh performance

Tyson Fury's recent fight against Francis Ngannou at the "Battle of the Baddest" event in Riyadh has surprised everyone despite the dominant image of the 'Gypsy King' as a world champion.

Fury secured the win; it was a closely contested split-decision victory. He even suffered a knockdown in the third round of the fight, which was unexpected given Ngannou's debut as a boxer.

Adding to the discourse, the current WBO mandatory challenger, Zhilei Zhang, shared his thoughts on Fury's performance. Zhang expressed reservations about the champion's abilities, stating:

"Based on the performance over the weekend, I don't think Tyson Fury can beat anybody. Definitely not Usyk, not me, not Joshua, he's not right."

YouTuber True Geordie weighs in on Tyson Fury's performance against Francis Ngannou

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated matchup between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, many expected Fury to secure a dominant victory over the former UFC champion. However, what unfolded was quite different from the expected narrative.

Speaking on Fury's fight, True Geordie took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with Fury's performance and offered some pointed commentary on the bout:

"When Fury did try and hurt him, he ate those punches like sandwiches. You call that a punch? Gonna have to take more than that, son, and Fury realized that, and he realized when he was committing to try and hurt Francis, Francis was hitting him back, and it was way harder."

True Geordie went on to describe what he observed during the fight, suggesting that the version of Fury that fans witnessed was the most cautious and apprehensive ever seen in a boxing match:

"That was the most timid, scared version of Tyson Fury we've ever seen in a boxing match. Francis Ngannou just destroyed his entire life's work in one night. The legacy's over now, Fury isn't as good as we thought. As great as Francis is, the man's 37 and has never had a boxing match in his life. And this is what you get when you try and con the British public into paying all that money for some sh*t fights."

