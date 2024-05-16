"He just fell in love with her all over again" - Fans react as 15-year-old video gets Tyson Fury and wife Paris emotional

Tyson Fury's upcoming heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia this weekend has boxing fans buzzing. But a recent interview with Sky Sports has captured hearts outside the ring, with a heartwarming video sparking sweet emotions for the champion and his wife, Paris.

Paris will be cheering Fury on from ringside as he aims to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, with a rematch clause already signed regardless of the outcome.

As ‘The Gypsy King’ reminisced about the early part of his career in the interview, a 15-year-old video featuring a young Fury training in front of Paris emerged.

The unearthed footage left both Fury and Paris nostalgic:

"I've not seen the Paris version, Whoa, how young does she look?”

The video captured a simpler time for the couple. Fury said:

"We were only going out then. I wasn't married to you"

"He just fell in love with her all over again"

“The way he lights up & has the biggest smile when he sees Paris is stunning ! You can just tell she’s his world … 🥹”

“Wholesome that Paris remembered what time period it was when the opponent Tyson was training for was named. Shows how intertwined they are. Beautiful video”

Tyson Fury backs Mike Tyson for knockout against Jake Paul

Tyson Fury has picked a side in the much-debated fight between boxing legend Mike Tyson and social media personality Jake Paul. During an interview on The MMA Hour, Fury acknowledged Paul's growing experience in the ring, but ultimately sided with his namesake:

"If Mike Tyson’s hits anybody, I don’t care if he’s 90, he’s going to knock them out cold isn’t he? He’s Iron Mike Tyson, the baddest man on the planet. Jake Paul is very experienced now and he's had a lot of fights but obviously, I have to back Mike Tyson for the knockout as he always backs me."

The bout, scheduled for this summer, has stirred controversy with boxing purists questioning the legitimacy of the matchup. However, Fury believes the fight will have a positive impact on the sport.

‘The Gypsy King’ stated:

“Only jealous fighters who aren't getting paid and not getting l*id, those are the fighters that are jealous. Negative people who are not making any money and are not set to gain anything from the fight." [H/t: Mirror UK]

He highlighted the economic benefits of the fight, citing revenue generated for Texas and the teams involved.

