"He just doesn't get hit" - NBA legend Jerry West heaps praise on Terence Crawford

NBA legend Jerry West recently opened up about fighters that have caught his attention and heaped praise on Terence Crawford.

'Bud' is regarded by many as one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the sport today and has held a championship in multiple weight divisions. The 36-year-old has an unbeaten 40-0 professional record, with 31 wins coming via KO/TKO.

During his appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's Jaxxon Podcast, West brought up that he is a combat sports fan and shed light on Crawford's greatness. He mentioned that everything he does in the ring is strategic, which has led to some impressive performances against some of the best fighters in the world. He said:

"There's one boxer today that I think is incredible is [Terence] 'Bud' Crawford. His last big fight that he fought [Errol] Spence...He just doesn't get hit. He's so good defensively and that's what I've always watched in your sport [MMA]. The guys that get hit too much are not gonna make it... You have to learn to be just better defensively and also seize the moment when there's one there, and you could see it better than anyone else."

Crawford has gained a large following and his appeal with other legendary athletes proves that he is held in high regard in the sports world as a whole.

NBA legend Jerry West opens up about Kobe Bryant

Jerry West recently opened up about drafting Kobe Bryant to the Los Angeles Lakers, which is the only team he ended up playing for during his entire NBA career.

During the aforementioned appearance, former UFC champions Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Luke Rockhold along with their co-host, were very intrigued by the Lakers' championship winning seasons when Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were on the roster. West mentioned that the Lakers star's competitiveness set him apart from everybody else. He said:

"[Bryant] Was the easiest draft pick ever...Kobe, it's hard for me to believe that people passed on him. He is patient, his dedication to the game, he had a great smile, everything going for him. But on top of it, people call 'em dogs. I call 'em wolves...Just to hear him talk, he was really bright."

