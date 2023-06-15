"He was just getting frustrated" - Joe Rogan talks John Gotti III vs Floyd Mayweather brawl, narrows it down to lack of skill

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the brawl that took place between the camps of Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III following their exhibition boxing match. The Joe Rogan Experience host attributed the melee to the latter's inability to match 'Money' skill for skill.

Speaking to guest Ali Siddiq on epside #1998 of JRE, the UFC commentator stated:

"Floyd is just piecing him up. Even at 46, he's the greatest of all-time and this kid is really an MMA fighter. He's a tough guy. He caught Floyd a couple of times with some little shots, but mostly he's just getting up. Boxed up by literally the greatest boxer of all-time, but he was holding on quite a bit and wouldn't let go and was trying to hold and clinch and hit which is something you can do in MMA so he's protecting himself from Floyd, but he's not letting go."

Rogan added:

"He's just getting frustrated. Floyd was just boxing him up, which is what he does. I don't know why he didn't listen and why he didn't let go. I don't know if they were talking s**t to each other. I don't know what was going on, but [referee] Kenny [Bayless] says that's it, that's a wrap and then everybody went crazy."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on the brawl between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III below (starting at the 0:35 mark):

Check out the full episode of JRE below:

The bout was prematurely ended after Gotti III continued to grab Mayweather. The grandson of the famous mafia boss proceeded to attempt to continue the fighting leading to chaos in the ring. He was suspended for six months by the Florida State Athletic Commission.

Joe Rogan labels Floyd Mayweather as the greatest boxer of all-time

Floyd Mayweather had a legendary career inside the boxing ring, retiring with an undefeated 50-0 record. Joe Rogan recently shared why he believes 'Money' is the greatest boxer of all-time. Speaking to guest Punkie Johnson on episode #1937 of JRE, the UFC commentator stated:

"That's why for my money Floyd Mayweather is the best ever, because he's the guy that got hit the least... He's exactly the right amount of aggressive to win... He stands right in front of your face and you still can't hit him. That's what a wizard he is."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Floyd Mayweather below (starting at the 0:20 mark):

Check out the full episode of JRE below:

Mayweather's 50 fights are the most of any boxer without a loss or draw on their record. While he retired after defeating Conor McGregor in 2017, the International Boxing Hall of Famer continues to participate in exhibition boxing matches.

Poll : 0 votes