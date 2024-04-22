"He just wasn't a pound-for-pound guy" - Ryan Garcia loss "exposed" Devin Haney's inability to adjust during fights, says retired champion 

After losing to Ryan Garcia as a large favorite, Devin Haney's entire legacy is being questioned by many, including former world champions.

The day after the high-profile bout concluded, Haney received harsh criticism from several members of the boxing media, including former welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi. On his YouTube channel, Paulie TV, Malignaggi called the fight an "exposing" of Haney, claiming that the WBC super lightweight champion lost more on the night than Garcia gained.

After congratulating Garcia on the performance and giving him credit for the win, Malignaggi said:

"[This fight was] was more so exposing Devin Haney than it was Ryan Garcia showing anything else. Garcia is still mainly a left hook guy, and his left hook has always been dangerous... [Haney] is still a good fighter, but he just wasn't a pound-for-pound guy. I think this exposed it. No ability to adjust whatsoever."

Expand Tweet

Malignaggi made a point to acknowledge the weight miss from Garcia, which he believes played a factor in the fight but stressed his thought that the fight came down to Haney not utilizing his jab or avoiding Garcia's left hook enough.

The analyst also noted that Haney should go 'back to the drawing board,' believing that he let the fight slip out of his hands. Malignaggi claimed Garcia was'"either going 100 miles an hour or really quietly' but won the fight on the big moments he created.

Watch the full video from Paulie TV on YouTube below:

Pauli Malignaggi says he had a "better jab" than Devin Haney

Former IBF and WBA world champion Pauli Malignaggi did not relent in his criticism of Devin Haney after the latter's first professional loss, claiming he had a "better jab" than the 25-year-old.

Malignaggi said:

"I tell you what, I had a better jab than Haney, that's for sure. Last night Haney's jab should have been working overtime and he should have been less squared-off as it is. Because if he would have not been so squared up, he wouldn't have gotten hit with so many of those hooks. I don't know what he's doing."

Expand Tweet

Malignaggi also addressed comparisons between Haney and Floyd Mayweather Jr., saying such comments should never be made again.

After the loss, Haney dropped to 31-1 but kept his WBC super lightweight belt due to Garcia weighing in over the limit for the fight.