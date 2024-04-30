"He just wanted to cash out" - Boxing world champion Teofimo Lopez shares his thoughts on Ryan Garcia beating Devin Haney 

Teofimo Lopez has offered his take on Ryan Garcia's surprising win against Devin Haney.

In a major upset, Garcia defeated the heavily favored Haney in a thrilling brawl at a packed Barclays Center. The fight lived up to the hype with its aggressive action and culminated in Garcia securing a majority decision.

While acknowledging Garcia's victory, Lopez, in a recent interview with 'Punsh Drunk Boxing', seemed to suggest Garcia's strategy focused on maximizing financial gain rather than proving pure boxing skill. He said:

"Everybody got psyched from what Ryan was doing. He played it smart, he did what he did. Congratulations to him… I'm actually happy things turned out the way it did. With Ryan now in the mix it just makes things much better. But it doesn't take away from what Haney has accomplished and what he's done in his timeframe. He just wanted to cash out, and he sure did.”

Check out Michael Benson's post on Lopez's statement below:

Expand Tweet

Teofimo Lopez calls out Ryan Garcia for catchweight clash

Appearing in the same interview with Punsh Drunk Boxing, Teofimo Lopez also pushed for a potential fight with Ryan Garcia, even proposing a catchweight bout to overcome any weight class hurdles.

He claims to have already discussed the possibility with his promoters, Top Rank, and signaled his openness to a weight class above the standard 140-pound lightweight limit.

Lopez said:

“I talked to Top Rank about how I wanted this to be planned out. We said something to Ryan [Garcia] and his team that we can do something in September or December, It doesn’t have to be at my weight class [140]. It can be a catchweight. So that way we don’t have to have any problems moving forward.”

Check out Teofimo Lopez’s comments on the proposed fight below (03:45):