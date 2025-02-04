“He knows my caliber” - Lito Adiwang honored interim champ Jarred Brooks wants rematch

ONE Championship strawweight sensation and former Team Lakay member 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang of the Philippines is fixated on earning a rematch with ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks.

After all, Brooks recently said he was open to rehashing his rivalry against Adiwang, even though the Filipino star is unranked.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Adiwang shared his thoughts on Brooks' call out.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"It does give me confidence. It already came from Jarred Brooks himself that he wants to call me out even if I’m not in the top 5. So he knows my caliber also. That’s my target after Keito [Yamakita]."

Adiwang first met Brooks in the latter's ONE Championship debut back in November of 2021 at ONE: NextGen III.

Despite giving Brooks trouble early, Adiwang ultimately succumbed to the American via submission in round two. But Adiwang has been wanting a rematch ever since.

Will he be able to claw his way back at a shot at 'The Monkey God'? Adiwang needs to get past his next opponent first before he can even think about that.

Lito Adiwang to face Japanese star Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

SOMA Fight Club's 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang could punch his ticket to a berth in the strawweight top five this weekend, when he takes on no.4-ranked strawweight MMA contender 'Pocket Monk' Keito Yamakita of Japan.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, Feb. 7.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

