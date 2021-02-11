"He knows I can submit him; he knows" - Gilbert Burns' strengths won't come as a surprise to Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns has asserted that he can submit Kamaru Usman. Additionally, Burns added that his strengths wouldn’t come as a surprise to Usman.

Burns’ most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Tyron Woodley in May 2020. On the other hand, Usman’s last fight ended in a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal in July 2020.

Gilbert Burns had previously noted that his sparring sessions with Kamaru Usman, when they were teammates, were quite even. Burns insinuated that there was no definitive victor in their sparring sessions. Durinho added that sometimes he’d beat Kamaru Usman in a few rounds and vice versa.

At a media scrum (courtesy: TheMaclife), upon being questioned about the one aspect of his combat with which he can beat Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns stated:

“I know I can submit him anywhere, anytime; in the bottom, on the top, anywhere. He knows I can submit him. He might watch out for this because he knows. Like he said, ‘oh, people gonna know who gonna win’. Yeah, they know. Yeah, he knows. He knows too.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Additionally, Gilbert Burns reiterated that he and Kamaru Usman used to train with one another over the past few years. But come fight-night, he’s going to get his hand raised, be it via knockout, submission or decision.

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns

Kamaru Usman (left); Gilbert Burns (right)

Burns was initially set to challenge Usman for the latter’s UFC welterweight title at UFC 251 in July 2020. However, Burns contracted COVID-19 and was coerced to withdraw from the fight. Masvidal replaced Burns at UFC 251 and lost to Usman via unanimous decision.

The Usman vs Burns UFC welterweight title fight was supposed to take place at UFC 256 in December 2020. However, the fight was postponed again, as Usman reportedly withdrew due to injury issues.

Presently, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is set to defend his title against challenger Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Which fighter do you think would emerge victorious in a fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns? Sound off in the comments section below.