'He landed a perfectly timed bomb on me' - Frankie Edgar reflects on being KO'd by Cory Sandhagen's flying knee

In the aftermath of his loss to Cory Sandhagen, former champion Frankie Edgar has released a statement on social media. Reflecting on his first-round loss to The Sandman, Edgar gave credit to his opponent for landing a perfectly timed shot, one that the former lightweight champion doesn't remember much about.

In his statement, Frankie Edgar also took note of the fact that the fight game is as cruel as it gets. However, he also remains thankful for the unconditional love shown towards him by his fans. Edgar is also happy with his family life right now but did end his statement by promising that he will be returning the Octagon.

Here is Frankie Edgar's statement after his loss at UFC Vegas 18:

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18, Frankie Edgar suffered a KO loss within 28 seconds of the first round. Top contender Cory Sandhagen caught the former UFC lightweight champion with a brutal flying knee and put Edgar out cold.

Cory Sandhagen has now sealed his place as a title contender with the win and will definitely be watching the Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling fight closely. The UFC bantamweight title showdown is scheduled for UFC 259 in March.

Frankie Edgar has promised to bounce back from his loss

Frankie Edgar has established his place as a veteran of the fight game. The former UFC lightweight champion is expected to bounce back stronger than ever. With a win or two, could enter into the bantamweight title picture.

Advertisement

In his debut at 135, Frankie Edgar defeated Pedro Munoz, who is another top contender in UFC's stacked bantamweight division. It will be interesting to see what the UFC has in store for The Answer. At the minute, there are plenty of options for Frankie Edgar.

The former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title contender has bounced back in the face of adversity on plenty of occasions in the past. Fight fans will expect more of the same Frankie Edgar.