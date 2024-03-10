"He is a little beauty" - Wishes pour in as Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh and wife welcome baby boy

John Kavanagh and his wife, Orlagh Kavanagh have just welcomed a baby boy into their household. The couple took to Instagram to share pictures of their newborn son, Patrick, after one week of him being home. Naturally, the Instagram post drew an outpouring of love and well wishes from friends and family.

Many, including fighters with whom Kavanagh, who owns and coaches at Straight Blast Gym Ireland, works, flocked to the comment section of the couple's Instagram post, which was shared on both their accounts.

One of the wishes came from Tara Campbell, who some may know as the wife of UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker, an SBG Ireland fighter.

"The first is my fav. He's like- cute? Me? Yes."

Another comment echoed similar sentiments about the Kavanaghs' baby boy.

"Ah, he is a little beauty"

A few fans congratulated the couple:

"Congratulations to you both. So happy for you guys."

"He's so gorgeous!! Congratulations again guys - Can't wait to meet him!"

A collage of reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to the birth of John Kavanagh's second son

Patrick isn't actually Kavanagh's first child, as he and his wife, who were married sometime in December 2022, have another son, Conall, who turns four years old in August. Given his commitments as a father to a newborn baby, Kavanagh will undoubtedly take a much-needed break from his coaching duties.

However, with a growing stable of fighters under his guidance, he won't stay away from the chain-linked fences and sweat-drenched mats for too long, especially with Conor McGregor's inevitable octagon return on the horizon.

Who else has John Kavanagh coached to great success besides Conor McGregor?

The unfortunate truth is that John Kavanagh has not managed to guide any of his fighters, besides Conor McGregor, to a world title win in a major MMA organization. He is similar to Edmond Tarverdyan, whose only true championship success was former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Both Kavanagh and Traverdyan have coached recognizable names, with the Irishman working with James Gallagher, Johnny Walker and Gunnar Nelson at Straight Blast Gym Ireland.

Meanwhile Traverdyan has coached several high-profile fighters at Glendale Fighting Club. This includes the likes of Travis Browne, Edmen Shahbazyan and Jake Ellenberger.