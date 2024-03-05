"He'll be dominant" - Francis Ngannou's coach claims Anthony Joshua is more threatening than 'tricky' Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are set to compete in a high-stakes boxing match this weekend. Ngannou’s coach, Dewey Cooper, recently explained what makes Joshua more dangerous than Tyson Fury and predicted how the fight might play out.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani in the recent episode of The MMA Hour, Cooper said that he believes Joshua’s knockout power is the differentiating factor. He then compared ‘AJ’ and Fury’s fighting styles and said:

"Anthony Joshua is for sure, the more dangerous opponent. Tyson Fury is the more trickier opponent."

He added:

“Tyson Fury is the multitude guy, wears you down with pace, numbers and some dirty boxing. He burns you out psychologically first and then he just wears on you and breaks you down. Anthony Joshua actually has one punch knockout power as well."

Cooper concluded by predicting how Francis Ngannou might approach the fight this weekend:

“The danger element is more intensified against Anthony Joshua. And we understand that. So Francis can be sharp, he’ll be smart, and most importantly, he’ll be dominant.”

Catch Cooper’s remarks below (2:06):

Tyson Fury says Francis Ngannou should thank him for ‘making him a multi-millionaire’

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was heavily criticized for his lackluster performance against the relatively inexperienced Francis Ngannou. Although ‘The Gypsy King’ won the fight by split decision, many felt that Ngannou deserved to win.

However, Fury seems to be looking at the situation from a completely different point of view. While speaking to The Stomping Ground in a recent interview, the WBC heavyweight champion said:

"I'm not sure what people expected of the man before [our fight]. I know it was supposed to be like a 1,000 to 1 shot, and he was useless and he couldn't fight and all of that, but he proved everyone wrong, so fantastic for him. I put him on the map, made him a multi-millionaire, and now I'm making him even more money. So he needs to thank me. He needs to get on his knees and kiss my feet, doesn't he, for what I've done for him."

Catch Fury’s comments below (12:30):

Ngannou demanded a rematch against Fury immediately after their first fight concluded. 'The Gypsy King' will face Oleksandr Usyk in a title unification bout in May. It will be interesting to see how the heavyweight title picture unfolds in the following months.