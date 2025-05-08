“He looked better after that” - Superbon says Kongthoranee’s power only ignited Nong-O’s fortitude in Bangkok showdown

While it may have looked like a scary sight, Superbon said Nong-O Hama's brush with defeat against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai worked wonders for the Thai legend. Nong-O secured a convincing unanimous decision win over Kongthoranee in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

During the card's post-fight press conference, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said Kongthoranee's display of power in the second round just ignited Nong-O's competitive flame during their three-round scrap.

Superbon said:

"Even though he was still dizzy, he continued to fight in the second half of the round, and he looked better after that towards the end of the round."

Nong-O was in total control of the match against Kongthoranee, but the 28-year-old star found the opening in the second round when he clocked the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion with a stiff flurty.

The three-time Rajadamnern Stadium world champion nearly dropped Nong-O in the middle round, but the Thai legend showed his grit and withstood Kongthoranee's onslaught to see the third round.

Once the bell for the final round sounded, Nong-O established his bearings and proceeded to reassert his dominance over Kongthoranee.

Nong-O knew Kongthoranee would be gassed out after the second round, and he pushed the tempo in the final three minutes with methodical strikes to the body to further drain the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender's reserves.

That aggression ultimately earned Nong-O the nod in all three of the judges' scorecards.

Superbon applauds Nong-O's timeless show of power against Kongthoranee

Superbon said Nong-O's win over Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31 wasn't just a mere mark on the statistics.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said Nong-O's unanimous decision victory over Kongthoranee was a testament to the Thai legend's timeless brilliance between the ropes.

He said:

"Today, that victory [proves] that we’ve been here for more than 20 years and we’ve stayed on top. We don’t want to let everyone down. We’re going to stay on top longer."

