“He looked much better in round three” - Superbon in awe of how quickly Nong-O recovered from being rocked by Kongthoranee

For a second in Round 2, it looked like Nong-O Hama might be in serious trouble. But then he bounced back spectacularly enough to wow fans and fighters alike. ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon, in particular, was seriously impressed by Nong-O's recovery.

Weighing in on that recovery, Superbon said at the post-event presser:

"At the beginning of the second round, he still did well, but the game changed because he was wobbled. Nong-O tried his best to avoid getting counted. And came back from the middle to the end of round two onwards. He looked much better in round three."

The rematch between Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 was one of the most anticipated bouts this year. Their first meeting ended in a tight split decision, with Kongthoranee getting the nod. This time, Nong-O proved that he's the better fighter with a clean, unanimous decision win.

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon says Nong-O’s dominant performance could have told different story in second round

Nong-O was out for payback, and it was evident by the pressure he put on right at the opening bell. Superbon expected the momentum to carry through, but things don't always go as planned.

Superbon said:

"I think Nong-O did very well in the first round. I knew he would do well in the next round. But the game changed because he was wobbled."

However, in Round 2, things got dicey. For a moment, it looked like a finish might be coming, with Nong-O as the finished rather than the finisher. Superbon added:

"Even though he was still dizzy, he continued to fight in the second half of the round, and he looked better after that towards the end of the round."

Nong-O went home with a unanimous decision win and a $50,000 performance bonus.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II is available via replay with an active Prime Video subscription in North America.

