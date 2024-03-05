“He looked nervous, I asked him if he was ok” - Francis Ngannou alleges troubling behavior from Anthony Joshua during promo shoot

Francis Ngannou recently opened up on what he noticed about Anthony Joshua's behavior during the promo shoot for their upcoming heavyweight clash in Saudi Arabia this Friday.

'The Predator' has been riding high following his impressive performance against Tyson Fury this past October and will look to make a statement against 'AJ'. During the open workouts for their upcoming bout, Ngannou claimed that he noticed something offsetting about Joshua, which could be somewhat of an advantage heading into their fight. He said:

"We were doing a promo and it was very chilled, very relaxed. I get to ask him if he's okay because he looked nervous. I asked him if he was okay because I was okay, I have no problems. I was just talking around, laughing, you know, it was a promo. Nothing was going to happen there. I think we are both professional enough to know what we have to do to get to where we want to go."

Joshua is obviously the more experienced boxer, so it comes as a surprise that he would be nervous in this situation against Ngannou. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see whether the former UFC heavyweight champion does, in fact, have an edge or if that's just how 'AJ' gets mentally prepared for a fight.

Yoel Romero names Francis Ngannous as only fighter he fears

Yoel Romero has been among the most feared fighters throughout his career, and most recently, he named Francis Ngannou as a fighter that he would fear.

Championship Rounds uploaded a clip of a recent interview, where Romero details what makes the former UFC heavyweight champion such a feared fighter. He mentioned that it has more to do with his power than it does with his size. He said:

"For fear? [Francis] Ngannou...Honestly, it's not the size, but I feel he has power, a lot of power. I like to study sports and I have seen him fight in his early days, he touched, but there was no technique behind it. Over the years, he has become better and his technique has become better. Now he has learned how to hit."

