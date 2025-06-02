"He loves throwing" - Johan Ghazali believes Diego Paez's no-holds-barred approach plays right into his strength

Playing the matador against an aggressive bull is the strategy that rising Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali wants to employ against his upcoming opponent, Diego Paez, in their flyweight showdown on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32. Ghazali and Paez will throw hands in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the latter shared that he's looking forward to using the former's forward-pressure style to his advantage to lure him into his fight plan, as he told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent exclusive pre-fight interview:

Ad

"Honestly, there are a lot of areas I can capitalize on against someone who loves action like him. He loves coming forward, he loves throwing-a style that suits me."

Ad

Trending

The Malaysian-American teenage sensation is gunning for a bounce-back win in this upcoming match after receiving his second defeat in ONE Championship last January, courtesy of Johan Estupinan at ONE 170.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Furthermore, 'Jojo' wants to make Paez remain winless under the world's largest martial arts organization and send him to a 0-2 record.

Johan Ghazali says he learned a lot from his loss to Johan Estupinan and is still proud of himself

The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative also reflected on the setback he experienced during his previous outing inside the squared circle.

Ad

According to Ghazali, he was still proud of his performance and claimed that he got several takeaways that he used to improve his game, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Considering that I was going through a lot of changes, I'm still pretty proud of myself because I think I did well. I did well enough to fight him for three rounds, and there's a lot I learned from that fight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.