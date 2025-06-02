"He loves throwing" - Johan Ghazali believes Diego Paez's no-holds-barred approach plays right into his strength

Playing the matador against an aggressive bull is the strategy that rising Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali wants to employ against his upcoming opponent, Diego Paez, in their flyweight showdown on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32. Ghazali and Paez will throw hands in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the latter shared that he's looking forward to using the former's forward-pressure style to his advantage to lure him into his fight plan, as he told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent exclusive pre-fight interview:
"Honestly, there are a lot of areas I can capitalize on against someone who loves action like him. He loves coming forward, he loves throwing-a style that suits me."
The Malaysian-American teenage sensation is gunning for a bounce-back win in this upcoming match after receiving his second defeat in ONE Championship last January, courtesy of Johan Estupinan at ONE 170.
Furthermore, 'Jojo' wants to make Paez remain winless under the world's largest martial arts organization and send him to a 0-2 record.
Johan Ghazali says he learned a lot from his loss to Johan Estupinan and is still proud of himself
The Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative also reflected on the setback he experienced during his previous outing inside the squared circle.
According to Ghazali, he was still proud of his performance and claimed that he got several takeaways that he used to improve his game, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:
"Considering that I was going through a lot of changes, I'm still pretty proud of myself because I think I did well. I did well enough to fight him for three rounds, and there's a lot I learned from that fight."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.