"He made it look perfect" - Johan Ghazali still mesmerized by Superlek’s KO of Jonathan Haggerty in Denver

Superlek Kiatmoo9 heads into his massive world title fixture at ONE 172, fresh off one of his most ferocious displays on the global stage. 'The Kicking Machine' blessed the Ball Arena with a wicked 49-second knockout of Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver last September.

Ad

The victory not only pushed his name into rarified air, as he joined a handful of athletes to claim kickboxing and Muay Thai gold in the promotion, but it also proved to the world why he's the best pound-for-pound striker today.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of Superlek's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification battle against interim titleholder Nabil Anane at ONE 172, Johan Ghazali bared his excitement to catch 'The Kicking Machine' back in action.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The teenage phenom from Malaysia told Sportskeeda MMA that fans can expect another usual night in the office for the Thai if his last outing is anything to go by:

"Yeah, I was there that night, and man, what a knockout it was. That was the night he showed the world why he was special...You know, knocking out Jonathan Haggerty ain't easy, but he made it look perfect."

Ad

Watch Superlek’s knockout of Haggerty here:

Ad

Superlek could repeat history with another vicious finish of Nabil Anane

As good as Nabil Anane may be, it's hard to see him finding a way past Superlek's all-around brilliance.

Many have struggled to find a route around his absurd six-foot-four figure. But the Thai's insane first-round knockout finish of the Thai-Algerian is proof that no task is too difficult for someone of his caliber.

Ad

'The Kicking Machine' just needs to trim the distance, unload with volume, and start throwing his baseball bat-like kicks to take away Anane's legs. From there, another highlight-reel moment could be within touching distance for the striking wizard.

Fight fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The epic card featuring five world title battles takes place inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.