"He made me really angry" - Jordan Estupinan reveals the moment Freddie Haggerty sent him into a rage at ONE 170

The flyweight Muay Thai fight between Jordan Estupinan and Freddie Haggerty last Friday evening at ONE 170 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, got heated at the end of the second round when the latter landed a strike at the end of it.

Estupinan was asked by journalist Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview on what had occurred during that specific sequence, and he responded by stating:

"So the round ended, and he punched me. So I got angry. So I was like 'Why are you punching me? You want more?' So that's all that really happened. But he woke me up. He made me really angry."

Trending

You can watch the full interview with Jordan Estupinan here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

According to the Colombian rising star, he got angry at the British youngster for the gesture and needed to voice out his frustration with a few words exchanged at that exact moment.

Furthermore, the one-half of the famous Estupinan twins claimed it added motivation for him to get the victory and get his revenge by snapping the Englishman's three-fight win streak in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Jordan Estupinan reveals frustration at not being able to score a stoppage win over Freddie Haggerty at ONE 170

Although he was able to secure the convincing unanimous decision victory, the 22-year-old rising star was still not fully satisfied with the outcome of his match against Haggerty because he wanted a stoppage win.

Jordan Estupinan shared this in the same interview with Nick Atkin, where he explained:

"I wanted to knock him out. You know, I dropped him twice. I wanted to finish him, but I didn't get it. But I trained to give my best, to do my best, to give you guys an amazing show. And I think I did it."

Fans can rewatch all the thrilling action from ONE 170 via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.