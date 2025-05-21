“He had never been hit with certain techniques” - Prajanchai shares how he snapped Jonathan Di Bella’s undefeated streak 

Going into ONE Friday Fights 68, Jonathan Di Bella had never tasted defeat. That changed when he stepped in against Prajanchai PK Saenchai. The Thai star did what no one else had done - he cracked the code.
As a result, he went home with the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title on his shoulder.
Prajanchai talked about his experience on The ONE Podcast:
"Yes, it was difficult...He has incredible speed - his movement and agility make him hard to hit. He's very fast. But I had to find a way to overcome him."
It wasn’t easy, but Prajanchai found the answers in preparation and timing, using weapons Di Bella hadn’t had to deal with before. He added:
"I think I won with my punches and knees. I watched tapes of his previous fights and noticed he had never been hit with certain techniques, and he couldn't figure out how to defend against me."
“All fighters are skilled” - Prajanchai shares his thoughts on what separates him from the competition
Prajanchai has since earned the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, making him one of ONE Championship's few dual-sport kings. But if you ask him what sets him apart, he won’t rattle off a list of special attributes. Instead, he shifts the spotlight to something a little more grounded.
Speaking on the ONE podcast, he said:
"Actually, I'm not that skilled. I think all fighters are skilled. For me, it's not about who's more skilled - all fighters are already skilled. It's about whether you have natural talent or developed skills that make you better."
In a world where everyone at the top has the tools, it’s that mix of instinct, experience, and constant refinement that keeps Prajanchai ahead of the curve and makes him one of the most respected names in the game.