“He had never been hit with certain techniques” - Prajanchai shares how he snapped Jonathan Di Bella’s undefeated streak 

Going into ONE Friday Fights 68, Jonathan Di Bella had never tasted defeat. That changed when he stepped in against Prajanchai PK Saenchai. The Thai star did what no one else had done - he cracked the code.

Ad

As a result, he went home with the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title on his shoulder.

Prajanchai talked about his experience on The ONE Podcast:

"Yes, it was difficult...He has incredible speed - his movement and agility make him hard to hit. He's very fast. But I had to find a way to overcome him."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It wasn’t easy, but Prajanchai found the answers in preparation and timing, using weapons Di Bella hadn’t had to deal with before. He added:

Ad

Trending

"I think I won with my punches and knees. I watched tapes of his previous fights and noticed he had never been hit with certain techniques, and he couldn't figure out how to defend against me."

Ad

“All fighters are skilled” - Prajanchai shares his thoughts on what separates him from the competition

Prajanchai has since earned the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, making him one of ONE Championship's few dual-sport kings. But if you ask him what sets him apart, he won’t rattle off a list of special attributes. Instead, he shifts the spotlight to something a little more grounded.

Ad

Speaking on the ONE podcast, he said:

"Actually, I'm not that skilled. I think all fighters are skilled. For me, it's not about who's more skilled - all fighters are already skilled. It's about whether you have natural talent or developed skills that make you better."

In a world where everyone at the top has the tools, it’s that mix of instinct, experience, and constant refinement that keeps Prajanchai ahead of the curve and makes him one of the most respected names in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.