“He has never tasted defeat” - Ok Rae Yoon plans to spoil unbeaten Alibeg Rasulov’s ONE debut

Former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Ok Rae Yoon is out to give ONE Championship-debuting Alibeg Rasulov a rude welcome while stopping his undefeated professional run in their scheduled title clash next month.

The 33-year-old veteran South Korean fighter will battle the Bursa, Turkey native for the interim lightweight MMA world title in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video on July 5.

It will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Team MAD standout shared what his intentions are against Rasulov come fight night, saying:

"Alibeg has never tasted defeat at the professional level before. Coming up with a game plan, a solution to defeating this man, that is what excites me. I believe that the way I develop and enact this game plan will determine the outcome of the fight."

Entering ONE Championship, Rasulov, 31, was undefeated in 13 professional fights, six coming by way of knockout. His most recent victory came last December.

Ok Rae Yoon, meanwhile, was last in action in May last year in the United States, defeating American Lowen Tynanes by unanimous decision.

Ok Rae Yoon says he knows how to defeat Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23

OK Rae Yoon said he has studied the tendencies of upcoming opponent Alibeg Rasulov and is looking to employ what he knows when they collide on July 5 at ONE Fright Night 23 in Thailand.

The former lightweight MMA king told ONE Championship that Rasulov is big on going for takedowns, which he would make him pay for with a knockout.

OK Rae Yoon said:

"ONE allows for knees on the ground. So, if he comes in for the takedown, I'll make sure he pays for it with my knees. Then I'll hit him with my shots and get the KO."

Ok is seeking to claim the interim ONE lightweight MMA belt at ONE Fight Night 23 and earn a unification fight later on against reigning divisional king, but currently on a break, Christian Lee.