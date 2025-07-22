"He is the new McGregor" - Fans react as Jack Della Maddalena slams "little fella" Ilia Topuria's BMF claims  

MMA fans worldwide have taken notice of the new rivalry brewing between Jack Della Maddalena and Ilia Topuria. Many expressed their feelings after Della Maddalena made a jab at Topuria and even suggested a possible clash.For context, Max Holloway’s successful BMF title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 caught the attention of Topuria, who took a dig at Holloway on X by claiming that the BMF belt was actually his. He wrote:''Still mine''Della Maddalena hit back at the Georgian-Spaniard’s remarks, writing:''Little fella is a little confused. It's actually mine.''Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Everyone wants to fight Ilia. He is the new McGregor''Another stated:''This fight would be absolutely insane tbh. Two of the best boxers in the ufc… huge topuria and jdm fan, jdm obviously wins tho… way too big''Other fans wrote:''People confuse the BMF title with a regular title. No. Even if you beat the one with that belt doesn’t make you the new BMF title holder. You have to fit the criteria to be eligible to compete for it. Usman was never a BMF.''''Oh sh*t… wait, technically he is right… masvidal had it and lost to Usman. Usman lost to Edwards, who then to lost to the bad motherfucker @bullyb170, who then lost it to JDM''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Della Maddalena is expected to begin his welterweight reign by making his first title defense against Islam Makhachev, who vacated his lightweight throne earlier this year. As a result, Topuria became the new undisputed 155-pound champion by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last month.When Ilia Topuria offered his advice to Jack Della MaddalenaIn an interview with Niko Pajarillo of Fox Sports Australia last month ahead of UFC 317, Ilia Topuria shared his opinion on the potential welterweight title matchup between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.Topuria advised Della Maddalena to target Makhachev's body while expressing admiration for the Australian's striking abilities.''The advice, [Della Maddalena] has to work the straight body shots because that takes away the intentions of the takedown. If he works with the straight body shots, he’s going to stop his intentions of the takedowns and he’s doing a great job of striking. I like how he fights.”Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (6:44):