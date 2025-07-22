  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "He is the new McGregor" - Fans react as Jack Della Maddalena slams "little fella" Ilia Topuria's BMF claims  

"He is the new McGregor" - Fans react as Jack Della Maddalena slams "little fella" Ilia Topuria's BMF claims  

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 22, 2025 04:50 GMT
Fans react to Jack Della Maddalena (left) taking aim at Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: Getty and @ufc on Instagram]
Fans react to Jack Della Maddalena (left) taking aim at Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: Getty and @ufc on Instagram]

MMA fans worldwide have taken notice of the new rivalry brewing between Jack Della Maddalena and Ilia Topuria. Many expressed their feelings after Della Maddalena made a jab at Topuria and even suggested a possible clash.

Ad

For context, Max Holloway’s successful BMF title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 caught the attention of Topuria, who took a dig at Holloway on X by claiming that the BMF belt was actually his. He wrote:

''Still mine''

Della Maddalena hit back at the Georgian-Spaniard’s remarks, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''Little fella is a little confused. It's actually mine.''
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Everyone wants to fight Ilia. He is the new McGregor''
Ad

Another stated:

''This fight would be absolutely insane tbh. Two of the best boxers in the ufc… huge topuria and jdm fan, jdm obviously wins tho… way too big''

Other fans wrote:

''People confuse the BMF title with a regular title. No. Even if you beat the one with that belt doesn’t make you the new BMF title holder. You have to fit the criteria to be eligible to compete for it. Usman was never a BMF.''
Ad
''Oh sh*t… wait, technically he is right… masvidal had it and lost to Usman. Usman lost to Edwards, who then to lost to the bad motherfucker @bullyb170, who then lost it to JDM''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Della Maddalena is expected to begin his welterweight reign by making his first title defense against Islam Makhachev, who vacated his lightweight throne earlier this year. As a result, Topuria became the new undisputed 155-pound champion by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last month.

Ad

When Ilia Topuria offered his advice to Jack Della Maddalena

In an interview with Niko Pajarillo of Fox Sports Australia last month ahead of UFC 317, Ilia Topuria shared his opinion on the potential welterweight title matchup between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.

Topuria advised Della Maddalena to target Makhachev's body while expressing admiration for the Australian's striking abilities.

''The advice, [Della Maddalena] has to work the straight body shots because that takes away the intentions of the takedown. If he works with the straight body shots, he’s going to stop his intentions of the takedowns and he’s doing a great job of striking. I like how he fights.”
Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (6:44):

youtube-cover
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications