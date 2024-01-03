“He has officially seen the demons” - Shinya Aoki strikes fear in fans’ hearts heading into homecoming battle against Sage Northcutt

Former multiple-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese legend ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki is gearing up for a final run in his mixed martial arts career when he heads home to Tokyo, Japan, for his next fight.

If there’s one thing Aoki has become known for in his career, it’s his incredible ability to catch his opponents in treacherous submissions. In fact, Aoki sports a professional MMA record of 47-11, 1 NC. Of his 47 victories, a whopping 30 have come by submission, which comprises 64 percent of his output.

Needless to say, Aoki is a grappling genius, and is widely considered in the industry as one of the most dangerous grapplers in MMA history.

ONE Championship recently posted a highlight reel of Tobikan Judan’s most terrifying submissions with the caption:

“Shinya Aoki is a submission machine 😤 Will Sage Northcutt suffer the same fate at ONE 165 in Tokyo? @shinya050983⁠”

Check out the post here:

Naturally, fans had some interesting reactions.

User @kaanitron said:

“.. SHINYA LONG TIME MASTERCLASS!!!.. 💪⚡🙏😌”

User @tanner.decosta said:

“Didn’t he break someone’s arm and flip them off. Crazy dude”

User @albert.exe.v2 said:

“Wow this dude is a submission artist”

User @bobby2pistolzzzzz said:

“His eyes looked like they were finna pop out💀”

Meanwhile, one user believes Aoki will have a hard time against his next opponent. User @fabee00 said:

“Sage is way stronger and since he got he’s skull crushed he been training ground game, won’t be easy for this guy to submit him”

Needless to say, fans expect Aoki to come out strong with his submission game when he steps back into the Circle.

Shinya Aoki takes on Sage Northcutt at ONE 165 in Tokyo

Former multiple-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki is set to face American MMA prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt at the upcoming ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru. The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28.

Visit ONE Championship’s official website at www.onefc.com for information on how to watch from your location.