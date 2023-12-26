“He had a problem” - Deontay Wilder may have entered Joseph Parker fight injured, suggests Frank Warren

Frank Warren has suggested that Deontay Wilder may have been compromised in his recent loss to Joseph Parker.

With many noticing the unusual way in which Wilder competed on December 23, a lot of fans attributed the former champion's loss to a decline in skill due to age. However, the Hall of Fame promoter claimed that the American may have been injured.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Warren said:

"I was talking to [Deontay Wilder's manager] Shelly Finkel and they were telling me that [Wilder] had a problem. He went into one of those Cryochambers and sat in it for a long time."

Neither Warren, Finkel, nor Wilder released any further details on the potential injury. However, the 'Bronze Bomber' did share a video following the loss, thanking fans for their support.

Warren also told talkSPORT that he felt Wilder looked 'dreadful' and that he 'doesn't know' where the former WBC heavyweight champion goes now in his career. With the loss to Parker, the 38-year-old dropped to 43-3-1, with all three losses coming in his last four fights.

What did Deontay Wilder say after losing to Joseph Parker?

Breaking the silence and facing criticism following the worst loss of his career, Deontay Wilder released a statement video on Instagram shortly after the Day of Reckoning event.

In the video, Wilder stated that the reason for his loss was a result of his 'timing being off' and 'not letting the hands go.'

Wilder said:

"I don't know what happened, to be honest. My timing was off and I didn't throw my punches, I didn't let my hands go like I was supposed to. Sometimes it gets like that. But, you know, you live to see another fight and you live to see another moment. That's all that matters."

The American also stated in the video that he is 'still full of happiness and joy' despite the loss. While many called for the retirement of the explosive power puncher, Wilder did not address the rumors.

Wilder also declined to speak on the future of his career after losing three of his last four fights. The Alabama native has won just one fight since 2019.