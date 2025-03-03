“He put it into action very well” - Jonathan Haggerty praises Superlek’s incredible fight IQ for finding a pattern to his movements 

Jonathan Haggerty loves to lunge forward when unleashing his vicious power shots. Unfortunately for 'The General,' however, Superlek Kiatmoo9 was too cerebral and managed to use it against him.

Seconds into their massive bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown at ONE 168: Denver last year, Haggerty unleashed a right hook but was countered immediately by 'The Kicking Machine's' brutal elbow.

The Brit collapsed and couldn't answer the count, putting an end to the match at just 49 seconds in round one.

Turns out, Superlek wisely timed Haggerty's signature hop and used that momentum against him with a slick elbow straight to the temple, which took away his equilibrium.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, Haggerty had nothing but praise for the two-sport and two-division world champion for his incredible fight IQ.

"A hundred percent. It’s what I do, it’s worked for me ever since. Obviously now, he’s found out a way to get past it. I always thought there’s one way of having a game plan but there’s another thing implementing it when you’re fighting against me. He put it into action very well. So great work. Obviously, I’ve changed a lot of things and we’ll have to see in the next fight.

Watch the full interview:

Jonathan Haggerty believes Nabil Anane can dethrone the mighty Superlek

While Jonathan Haggerty acknowledges Superlek's greatness, he believes the latter will be in for the fight of his life at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

The Thai megastar will look to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai world titles by beating interim champ Nabil Anane on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

Considering Superlek already finished Anane before, fans and pundits alike have him as the clear favorite for this one.

However, as far as Haggerty is concerned, the public shouldn't be surprised if the 20-year-old does the improbable and pulls off the upset. 'The General' said in the same interview:

"I'm excited to see him versus Superlek and see how that plays out because it's gonna be a lot different than the first fight. And he might have the edge this time. I feel like he might get the win against Superlek."

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will air live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

