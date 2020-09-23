"He ran away." - Petr Yan takes shot at Henry Cejudo; reveals what he wants to do to TJ Dillashaw (Exclusive)

The reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, Petr Yan, is a force to be reckoned with in the world of MMA. Petr Yan is currently set to face off against Aljamain Sterling in a title fight expected to take place in the near future.

However, Yan's animosity with Henry Cejudo is well known. He had once said that it was obvious that Cejudo was ducking him. Since Henry Cejudo retired and subsequently vacated the title, Petr Yan has gone on to become the new UFC Bantamweight Champion.

“I think it’s pretty obvious he is ducking me and doing everything he can to avoid fighting me. All this talk about him wanting a bigger name is bullshit, he just wants easier fight for himself. Let’s be honest, [it] doesn’t matter who he fights he is not selling 1 million PPV’s. He is not a draw, there is no ‘money’ fights for him."

Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw has been away from the Octagon since he was banned.

Now, during Sportskeeda's interview with UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan, Yan spoke of Henry Cejudo, taking a shot at the retired fighter, and also talked about what he wanted to do to TJ Dillashaw when the fighter eventually returned to the Octagon.

Petr Yan on facing Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw

At the moment, you're undefeated in the UFC but did not get a chance to fight Henry Cejudo before he retired. Do you look at that as something you missed out on, and would you like to fight him if he ever returned to the Octagon?

He ran away, so I don’t think about him at the moment. If he decides to come back I can retire him again.

TJ Dillashaw is currently serving his 2-year ban. When he returns, do you see a possible fight against him? What do you think of his ban?

He accepted his ban and admitted he was cheating. I wish I could beat the juiced-up version of TJ, but now he will probably have to follow rules so it will be even tougher for him.