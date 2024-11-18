"He is really tough" - Sam-A impressed by Zhang Peimian's ability to withstand his attacks

Striking legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao finished his kickboxing bout at ONE 169 feeling ultra impressed by his rival's ability to withstand his best attacks.

In a super battle of veteran vs rookie, the former two-sport, two-division world champion proved he could get one more shot at strawweight gold, after dominating up-and-coming superstar Zhang Peimian by decision, at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although Sam-A made it look easy, he admitted that Zhang's never-say-die fighting style made it tough for him to find the knockout.

Speaking to ONE Championship Thailand in the aftermath, he explained:

Trending

"I tried to finish the fight but couldn't. He stood up. I have to admit that he is really tough."

Zhang Peimian is indeed a tough opponent for any fighter who isn't used to fighting at higher speeds.

However, the Chinese star's inexperience caused a lot of problems for him.

Sam-A figured him out early and defeated Peimian solely by dodging his best shots and landing the counters on the back foot.

It was quite the show from our vantage point, and one that we would love to see repeated in a potential world title brawl in the future.

Watch the ONE 169 full replay in Canada and the United States with an active Prime Video subscription.

"Masterclass performance" - Combat sports fans praise Sam-A's one-sided victory over Zhang Peimian at ONE 169

Sam-A truly shone like the superstar that he is when he schooled Zhang Peimian at ONE 169.

The 41-year-old icon not only produced a victory but did it with absolute masterclass and skill.

This week, the fans have flocked to Sam-A's Instagram page to share their thoughts over his incredible display of complete domination over the kid who many consider the next Rodtang of his generation.

Check out their reactions below:

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback