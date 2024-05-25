“He reminds me of what I am” – Denis Puric on the reason he called out Rodtang several times

Striking veteran 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric has been hounding undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon for a minute now.

Puric has used every opportunity to call for a fight with the Thai megastar any chance he gets.

He believes a showdown with 'The Iron Man' will produce fireworks because of their specific fighting styles.

Speaking to Bolasport in a recent interview, Puric said he really wanted to fight Rodtang this year, which is why he has made so much noise about it.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"It’s exciting because he reminds me of what I am. It’s my kind of fight. [From the start], I told myself I wanted to fight that guy and toward the year make it happen, you know?"

Puric will finally get his chance when the two meet in the Circle in a few weeks' time.

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is set to lock horns with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a kickboxing match at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Denis Puric says Rodtang won't be able to handle his KO punch: "I hit much harder"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric believes that the x-factor heading into his showdown with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the unbridled power in his fists.

The 39-year-old veteran says he is ready to shock the Thai megastar.

He told Bolasport:

"I hit much harder than any of his opponents he's ever fought, that’s number one. Number two is I move well, I have better footwork, angles, and stuff like that. Plus, I've done a lot of kickboxing in my career. So I think I have more tools when it comes to kickboxing."