“He has my respect” - Regian Eersel acknowledges ‘true rival’ Alexis Nicolas after epic trilogy comes to an end

Three high-level wars in and former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel has nothing but respect for the man who pushed him the hardest.

After three consecutive matches with rival Alexis Nicolas in the span of a year, Eersel has closed the chapter once and for all, proving that he is the better fighter in a dominant performance at ONE Fight Night 30.

Speaking with South China Morning Post after the event, Eersel took a moment to express his appreciation for his opponent and recognize the rare chemistry they've built across their trilogy.

"He's top class," the Surinamese said. "He has my respect, he brings the best out of me. I think I also bring the best out of him. We are, you know, every time we fight, we are close in the decision. So, you can say we are true rivals with each other."

Watch the full interview below:

“It was no surprise for me” - Regian Eersel commends rival Alexis Nicolas for surviving knockdown scare in their epic trilogy fight

Some may have thought that Alexis Nicolas was done for when Regian Eersel dropped him with a solid left hook in the second round. It was a clean shot - one that could've ended things for most fighters, but the Surinamese knew that his opponent would bounce right back.

And Nicolas didn't disappoint.

"Yeah, he was well prepared, so he stood up before the eight count [was up]. So, it was no surprise for me. But yeah, I know for sure that was a turn in the fight and that way I secured the win."

With the unanimous decision win in favor of the Surinamese striker, the Eersel-Nicolas rivalry comes to a close with one win for Alexis Nicolas and back-to-back wins for Regian Eersel.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available via replay with an active Prime Video subscription.

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

