  • "He's an animal for that" - Cory Sandhagen gets honest about Merab Dvalishvili's quick turnaround against Petr Yan at UFC 323 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 15, 2025 07:46 GMT
Cory Sandhagen (right) on Merab Dvalishvili (left) fighting just two months after their UFC 320 clash. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Cory Sandhagen recently shared his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili fighting Petr Yan at UFC 323 in December. Dvalishvili beat Sandhagen via unanimous decision at UFC 320 earlier this month in his third successful title defense and will be taking on Yan just two months later.

Dvalishvili and Yan are set to throw down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec.6 in a bantamweight title rematch. In their first encounter at UFC on ESPN+ 79, Dvalishvili outpointed Yan over five rounds and won the fight via a dominant unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Sandhagen reacted to Dvalishvili getting booked against Yan in December and said:

"He's an animal for that. All the respect in the world for that because he doesn't have to do that, but he wants to. That dude is a unique individual. Good for him for fighting again that soon because I would never do that."
UFC legend makes a case for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Merab Dvalishvili super fight

UFC icon Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts on a potential Alexander Volkanovski vs. Merab Dvalishvili super fight. The Englishman made a case for the reigning bantamweight champion to fight the reigning featherweight titleholder.

In a YouTube video, Bisping explained why it made sense for Dvalishvili to fight Volkanovski and said:

"If everyone's going to jump around weight classes, if Khamzat Chimaev is going to fight [Alex] Pereira, if Pereira's going to fight Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall, Conor McGregor can do it without defending a belt, Islam Makhachev wants to go up, Ilia Topuria wants to go up, why can't Merab Dvalishvili go up when he's beaten everyone in the top 10 pretty much? He's lapping the division. Tell me that you don't want to see a fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Merab Dvalishvili. That would be incredible. I would absolutely love to see that fight."
He continued:

"If you want to do a big fight, if you want to showcase the lighter divisions, I am telling you, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Merab Dvalishvili in 2026. I've got a feeling that's going to happen."
Nishant Zende.

