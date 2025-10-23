"He's a backpack at best" - Conor McGregor seemingly shares advice for Jack Della Maddalena ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight 

It appears Conor McGregor recently shared some advice for Jack Della Maddalena ahead of the Australian's title fight against Islam Makhachev through BJJ wizard Craig Jones.Della Maddalena is set to face Makhachev in a welterweight title fight in the main event of UFC 322 next month. Della Maddalena has notably been sharpening his grappling skills by training with Jones, who also trained Alexander Volkanovski for his fights against Makhachev.In a recent video on Instagram, Jones linked up with Della Maddalena and read him some texts he allegedly received from McGregor. The Irishman seemingly shared some words of wisdom for the Australian and said:&quot;He will be light work at this weight. No finishing capability or positional awareness whatsoever. He is a backpack at best. Nothing to fear. Fear not! Patience, fitness, and ferocity, and he is sparked unconscious inside the five [rounds].&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUFC legend previews upcoming Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fightFormer two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 322 next month. Cormier questioned Della Maddalena's defense against Makhachev's takedowns and explained why the Australian could struggle.In an interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman , 'DC' shared his two cents on the welterweight title fight and said:&quot;He'll get takedown attempts coming at him very early this time. The last fight, he didn't have to deal with that when he was fresh... He might struggle. I don't know if he has felt anything like he's going to feel, because it is not going to be double legs and single legs with Islam. It's going to be him playing with his feet. Tripping him, moving him around on the octagon side, doing things he doesn't recognize as freely.&quot;