  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "He's a backpack at best" - Conor McGregor seemingly shares advice for Jack Della Maddalena ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight 

"He's a backpack at best" - Conor McGregor seemingly shares advice for Jack Della Maddalena ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 23, 2025 07:08 GMT
Conor McGregor (middle) gives Jack Della Maddalena (left) advice for Islam Makhachev (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Conor McGregor (middle) gives Jack Della Maddalena (left) advice for Islam Makhachev (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

It appears Conor McGregor recently shared some advice for Jack Della Maddalena ahead of the Australian's title fight against Islam Makhachev through BJJ wizard Craig Jones.

Ad

Della Maddalena is set to face Makhachev in a welterweight title fight in the main event of UFC 322 next month. Della Maddalena has notably been sharpening his grappling skills by training with Jones, who also trained Alexander Volkanovski for his fights against Makhachev.

In a recent video on Instagram, Jones linked up with Della Maddalena and read him some texts he allegedly received from McGregor. The Irishman seemingly shared some words of wisdom for the Australian and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He will be light work at this weight. No finishing capability or positional awareness whatsoever. He is a backpack at best. Nothing to fear. Fear not! Patience, fitness, and ferocity, and he is sparked unconscious inside the five [rounds]."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

UFC legend previews upcoming Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 322 next month. Cormier questioned Della Maddalena's defense against Makhachev's takedowns and explained why the Australian could struggle.

In an interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman , 'DC' shared his two cents on the welterweight title fight and said:

"He'll get takedown attempts coming at him very early this time. The last fight, he didn't have to deal with that when he was fresh... He might struggle. I don't know if he has felt anything like he's going to feel, because it is not going to be double legs and single legs with Islam. It's going to be him playing with his feet. Tripping him, moving him around on the octagon side, doing things he doesn't recognize as freely."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications