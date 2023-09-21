"He's the bas**rd child" - KSI reveals violent plans for John Fury after "ruining" son Tommy Fury

KSI is set to face Tommy Fury on October 14th in Manchester, England. While the two have been promoting their fight consistently, the build-up has not been overly personal.

At least, compared to the antics Dillon Danis and Logan Paul have put on, both men have been relatively tame. KSI, however, recently lashed out at Tommy Fury and had some choice words for him.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are set to square off on the same night, and will serve as the co-main event. KSI vs. Tommy Fury will face each other in the main event of the 'PRIME Card' on DAZN PPV.

Journalist Michael Benson shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), where he posted:

"KSI on Tommy Fury: “He's the b*****d child, he's the child no-one really cared about in the Fury family. When I come through and knock him out repeatedly, it's over. When I literally ruin your life, it's done. And hopefully I get to slap your dad as well.”

He further went on to post a picture of John Fury to his official X account, alongside the caption:

"Can’t wait to slap them tits after I beat up his son lmao"

KSI vs. Fury set for 6 rounds at 183 lbs.

After a long and drawn out negotiation process, it was finally revealed that the KSI vs. Tommy Fury bout will be set for 6 rounds, and will be contested at 183 lbs.

KSI vs Logan Paul 1 and 2 were contested with a weight limit of 200 lbs, which falls under the cruiserweight category if we were to go by traditional boxing weight classes.

His bout vs. Fury, however, will be much lower. This may serve to benefit KSI, who weighed in at 193 lbs, 7 pounds under the limit, when he faced Logan Paul the first time.

In the rematch against Paul, KSI was even leaner, weighing in at 187 lbs. Tommy Fury, for his part, weighed in at 184.5 lbs for his previous fight, which was against YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul.

While size may or may not play a factor, Tommy Fury's undeniable advantage in terms of experience may prove to be the point of difference. The two men appear confident heading into the fight, as evidenced by their face off.

