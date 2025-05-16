"He's the better fighter" - Fans struggle to comprehend Nabil Anane's perfect use of his towering frame in Bangkok showcase

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has learned to use his massive 6-foot-4 frame to overwhelm his foes en route to victory. Such was his strategy in his September 2024 showdown with Soe Lin Oo.
Winning four consecutive outings since his June 2023 promotional debut defeat to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, the 21-year-old kept pressing forward despite the Burmese star's penchant for finishes.
In an Instagram video shared by ONE, the Thai-Algerian superstar landed a handful of knees on 'Man of Steel' that staggered him against the ropes. Anane continued the onslaught until the final bell. He was announced the winner via unanimous decision.
Check out the video below:
Fans gave the Team Mehdi Zatout star pupil his hard-earned flowers in the comments section, writing:
"Nabil is the best fighter now.... People just keep making excuses on why he wins. Stop the jealousy, he wins cus he's the better fighter."
"The next legend of muay khao."
"I feel like fighting Nabil would be like storming D-Day. You're gonna take a bunch of hits in order to breakthrough.
"Yall talking bout move up, bro ain't even got his grown man build yet."
"Is @nabil__anane the Diselnoi of our era?"
Yuki Yoza commends Nabil Anane for revenge win over Superlek
Former K-1 lightweight champion and soon-to-debut ONE Championship athlete Yuki Yoza had high praise for Nabil Anane after a bell-to-bell beatdown of Superlek at ONE 172 in March.
Speaking recently with the South China Morning Post, the Japanese great said:
"Superlek at the Japan event [ONE 172] wasn't the usual Superlek. It wasn't that Superlek is starting to get worse [in terms of performance], but it's more like Nabil is getting much better."
Watch the entire interview below: