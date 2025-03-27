“He’s my big brother” - Rodtang expresses deep gratitude to Chatri for incredible opportunities in ONE Championship

The much anticipated main event card of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang turned out to be well worth the hype as Rodtang took Takeru out with a devastating left hand in the first round.

This win earned the Thai star a hefty $50,000 bonus, but it wasn't just a personal victory for Rodtang - it's a win made possible by the people standing behind him. And on the top of that list is ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In the post-event press conference, Rodtang opened up about the relationship he's built with Chatri over the years and how much it means to him:

"First of all, thank you to Mr. Chatri for giving me this bonus. He’s not like my boss. I feel like he’s my big brother. He’s always giving me opportunities. He always teaches me how to be better."

Rodtang admits a renewed sense of focus led to his statement-making knockout of Takeru

Aside from the support from his inner circle, Rodtang's mindset shift also plays a part in his return to top form. The Thai star says he reflects upon his career's success and that helps to make him more focused now than ever:

"I remind myself every day during training on how successful I was and why I became famous in the first place, and now I'm really dedicated. I have no break. I train every day."

Having a nutritionist on his team also takes a lot off his plate, so he can focus all his mental energy into training.

"I want to say thank you to Chatri for recommending Peter [Miller], his nutritionist, who's been helping him very much with his condition. It feels like this is a new world for Rodtang right now."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

