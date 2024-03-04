“He's conning the fans” - UFC star delivers explosive rant against Jake Paul for “disrespecting the sport of boxing”

A former UFC star recently sounded off with an explosive rant directed at Jake Paul for his selection of boxing opponents and what transpired in his latest bout.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has had plenty of criticism from fans and fighters throughout his career, which has even resulted in a number of social media beefs.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has been among them and recently blasted Paul for what he's doing to the sport of boxing, and calling out Canelo Alvarez following his win. He said:

"You are the suckers if you paid for the fight and I know most people didn't...He's [Jake Paul] calling out Canelo [Alvarez] because he knows damn well that fight is not going to happen...He is disrespecting the sport of boxing, he's disrespecting all the people that worked their way up, but more importantly, he's conning the fans...Beating people you know you can beat, that's called being a bully."

It will be interesting to see whether Paul responds to Bisping's latest rant about him or ignores him and moves on to his next boxing bout.

Ariel Helwani backs Jake Paul after criticism regarding latest win

Ariel Helwani recently put Jake Paul's critics on blast after the YouTuber-turned-boxer was heavily criticized following his latest first round win over Ryan Bourland.

Helwani began today's episode of The MMA Hour by sounding off the critics and noted that boxing is much different than MMA in terms of how fighters gain experience early in their careers.

He mentioned that the MMA community should be more concerned with fighters like Tyson Pedro revealing his financial situation after retiring from the sport rather than how Paul is gaining boxing experience. He said:

"What Jake Paul did is boxing. He fought a guy who was a tune up fight to hopefully a bigger fight later on. And guess what, no one has to watch, no one has to care. He's just a 9-1 fighter now working his way up. Who knows what the end game is. No harm, no foul...If that bothers you more than what Tyson Pedro had to say about the costs of being a UFC fighter...C'mon, you're part of the problem."

