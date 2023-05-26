Chael Sonnen weighed in on the ongoing back-and-forth on social media between heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Sonnen uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he shared his thoughts on the social media feud between Fury and Jones, and UFC president Dana White proposing a fight between them inside the octagon. He mentioned that he was left unimpressed with the heavyweight boxing champion's responses and believes that he backed himself into a corner and lost the debate.

He said:

"I thought Tyson [Fury] had this. I cannot believe that Tyson has found himself in a back-and-forth now and he's being dangled to the point that he has to defend. Look, in politics, if you're explaining, you're losing, period. If the opponent could put you in a position where you have to explain why you said or did something, you're losing." [3:15 - 3:39]

'The American Gangster' then brought up that once 'The Gypsy King' began to specify that he could beat 'Bones' in boxing only, he lost the argument. He mentioned that he is confident Jones would defeat him if they fought in the octagon, saying:

"If Jon was to go fight Tyson Fury, Jon will stand with Tyson Fury, that's true. For sure, not a maybe, before he takes him down and beats him up. The difference is while they're standing...much like he did with Ciryl Gane, Jon will beat you up there too. Jon will beat you up in every single position." [5:24 - 5:40]

It seems unlikely that 'The Gypsy King' would accept White's offer to fight 'Bones' in the octagon, but it doesn't appear as though Sonnen believes he would have a chance of winning if they did.

Chael Sonnen shares his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman talks

Chael Sonnen weighed in on the reports surrounding a potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman fight being booked by the UFC.

The former UFC title challenger uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he shared his thoughts on which weight the fight could be contested at. He mentioned that based on the title picture at 170lbs, he believes that the fight will be contested at middleweight, saying:

"If Kamaru Usman wants to fight Chimaev, the way that we're that he does, he's gonna do it at 185lbs and it will be a contendership match. The winner will go on and fight for the belt." [4:40 - 4:49]

