"He’s Dillon Danis now" - Fans lose hope as Conor McGregor predicts wild rematch KO against Floyd Mayweather instead of announcing UFC return

Conor McGregor recently expressed his eagerness for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. The Irishman took to Twitter to call out the boxing legend, claiming that he carried Mayweather through their last fight. He even posted an audio clip of an unusual call he made to Mayweather.

While fans eagerly await McGregor to announce his return to the UFC octagon, the Irishman doesn't seem keen on it. He is highly expected to face Michael Chandler after the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter concludes. However, McGregor has been dismissive of that matchup over the past few weeks.

After his latest Twitter rant, fans appear to have lost faith in Conor McGregor ever returning to the UFC. They made their thoughts known in the posts' comments section.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Don’t forget, I played ping pong with Floyd’s head. I carried him! In the rematch I am going to use this style of attack but alongside a more destructive set of shots on top also. B4, it was just ping pong, this time it’s ping pong and babe Ruth with a baseball bat. KO incoming. pic.twitter.com/kOzUIT0zIi

One fan brutally trolled McGregor and wrote:

"Fifth guy he's said he's going to fight in 2 weeks now. He's Dillon Danis now."

Another fan pointed out:

"In the span of a week, Conor went from talking about fighting Gaethje to Nate to Floyd."

One user seemingly accused Conor McGregor of using drugs before tweeting and wrote:

"Cocaine is a hell of a drug."

Another user wrote:

"It's over. Move on. Please fight MMA for the love of god."

One fan advised:

"Don't do it. It can't be that much money."

Another fan concurred:

"Dude, don't even bother. It's not rematch-worthy. The numbers will be pitiful."

Another user begged:

"Dog, just get back in the octagon."

Check out some more reactions below:

Charles Oliveira on a potential fight against Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira remains optimistic about facing Conor McGregor in the cage sometime down the line. The former UFC lightweight champion recently claimed that he's open to fighting the Irishman as soon as he's given the green light.

Oliveira and McGregor have gone back and forth on social media in the past and recently exchanged some unsavory tweets after the Brazilian made jokes about the Irishman's motivation to fight. As usual, 'The Notorious' fired back in his typical brash style.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting pic.twitter.com/JZ1THVosGs Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira have a few choice words for one another

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Charles Oliveira opened up about potentially fighting Conor McGregor and said:

"What's happening is that I am here. I'm just waiting for him. All he needs to do is tell me the place and the time, and I'll be there... I don't know. I'm here. Where's Conor?"

MMAFighting.com



Charles Oliveira says he's just waiting for "the place and the time" from Conor McGregor: "I'm here. Where's Conor?"