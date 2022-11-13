"He's a dirty motherf***er" - Dustin Poirier reveals what he told Michael Chandler during a heated conversation following their UFC 281 fight

After their fight at UFC 281, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler were seen engaging in an aggressive conversation. The scene left many wondering what exactly happened between the competitors.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 281, 'The Diamond' revealed what he said to 'Iron' during the heated exchange. Poirier stated that he told Chandler off for fish-hooking him during the fight:

"I told him this is my house, that's what I told him. This is my house... That's it. And I told him he is a dirty mother f****r too, for putting his fingers in my mouth and blowing his nose. It's all good."

Watch Poirier talk about his interaction with Chandler below:

Many, including former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega, criticized the former NCAA All-American for his dirty tactics against Poirier.

During the second round of the fight, Michael Chandler was seen pulling on Poirier's mouth with his fingers. However, during his interaction with the press after the fight, the former Bellator lightweight champion expressed that it was an honest accident.

Watch Chandler fish hook Poirier below:

After facing early adversity from his foe, Dustin Poirier triumphed over Michael Chandler at UFC 281 via third-round submission due to a rear-naked choke. The action-packed bout was awarded the Fight of the Night bonus for the event.

UFC @ufc #UFC281 THE DIAMOND GETS IT DONE IN AN INSTANT CLASSIC THE DIAMOND GETS IT DONE IN AN INSTANT CLASSIC 💎 #UFC281 https://t.co/56vHlHqfaI

In the main event at UFC 281, the No.4-ranked middleweight contender Alex Pereira beat former champion Israel Adesanya by TKO in the fifth round to claim his maiden UFC gold.

Dustin Poirier talks about his improved rear-naked choke defense

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 281, Dustin Poirier credited the experience he gained from being submitted in his two title fights as the reason for Michael Chandler being unable to capitalize on his submission attempts.

Answering a question about why Chandler couldn't sink in a rear-naked choke on him, 'The Diamond' said:

"It's just getting choked. Right [getting] rear-naked choked in two world title fights will make you tuck your chin a bit tighter next time when you are in that position. That's what it is. Living and learning and working my defense with Michael Brown and getting better."

Poirier lost both his title bouts at UFC 242 and UFC 269 against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, respectively, via rear-naked chokes.

Watch Dustin Poirier vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

With the UFC 281 win, Dustin Poirier now holds a pro-MMA record of 29 wins against seven losses and one no-contest.

