“He’s done so much for so many of them” - Francis Ngannou’s family sends him off for Tyson Fury battle with great song and dance, fans chime in

Francis Ngannou is on the brink of his historic showdown with Tyson Fury. The former UFC heavyweight champion and the WBC heavyweight kingpin are scheduled to face off tonight (October 28) in a 10-round non-title bout at the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'The Predator', facing contractual hurdles, left the UFC and relinquished his heavyweight title earlier in January. Ngannou's incredible journey began in a quarry as a child, followed by an immigrant's challenging life in France, including a period of homelessness on the streets of Paris. His transition to MMA ultimately led to his UFC title triumph. Now, Ngannou is on the verge of realizing his dream in the professional boxing world.

Francis Ngannou's nearest and dearest have journeyed to Saudi Arabia to witness his bout against 'The Gypsy King'. Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani recently shared a video on social media, showcasing Ngannou's family's heartfelt send-off, featuring traditional Cameroonian song and dance.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

The video elicited a variety of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Don't know how the fight will go, well, actually I do, but I'm so happy that he's had a chance to live out his dream, he's already won"

"Sure he's done so much for so many of them!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Incredible sight. I hope he pulls it off."

"In the words of Conor McGregor: 'From nothing , to something, to everything'."

"Francis Ngannou for the win!"

"UFC couldn’t bring this man’s family around smh"

Credits: @arielhelwani on X