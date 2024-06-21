“He's an easier fight” - Jarred Brooks recalls first fight in ONE Championship against Lito Adiwang

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States says he's the top dog in two weight classes, and that there's no one at strawweight or flyweight that could beat him, under any circumstance.

Brooks is one of the most confident fighters in MMA, and for good reason. The American is uber talented and highly skilled. In fact, not many can match Brooks where overall skill sets are concerned.

'The Monkey God' burst onto the scene in ONE Championship in November of 2021, taking care of business against dangerous Filipino firecracker 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang.

Brooks submitted Adiwang, a certified knockout artist, within two rounds and made it look easy.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Brooks looked back on that fight and detailed how easy it was for him.

'The Monkey God' stated:

"I mean you got Lito Adiwang, he's an easier fight. I just got done with my COVID vaccinations when I got done with Lito. I got there two days, no a day and a half before the fight going against Lito, like jet lagged as fuck, like I was crying after that fight because I literally, I was like fuck yes I get to sleep now, right?"

Brooks continued:

"But you know Lito, he's a knockout artist, don't get me wrong, he can catch anybody at any time, but I mean if we're not talking about catching people or anything like that, I'd beat everybody at flyweight and strawweight."

Jarred Brooks to face Gustavo Balart for interim strawweight MMA gold at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks will get the chance to wear ONE Championship gold again when he steps back into the ring for his next match.

Brooks is set to lock horns with Cuba's Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart on Prime Video for the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video, and it airs on Friday, August 2, in U.S. primetime.