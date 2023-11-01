“He's very effective at what he does” – Tye Ruotolo praises Magomed Abdulkadirov for having a mean kimura

ONE submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo is the type to give credit when it's due, and he had nothing but praises for his ONE Fight Night 16 counterpart, Magomed Abdulkadirov.

These two ground savants will lock horns in the co-main event of ONE’s massive card inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this coming Friday. The victor of this grappling-exclusive war will emerge as the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Ruotolo, who pretty much has every submission imaginable in his toolbox, revealed he did his due diligence on Abdulkadirov.

The thing that stood out the most for the 20-year-old BJJ prodigy is the Russian’s fearsome kimura lock, which he has used to rack up massive wins in the grappling circuit.

The young Atos superstar shared in a ONE Championship interview:

“He has a good kimura. You know this saying don't fix it if it's not broken, right? I would say that applies to him very well. You know, he's got a very sound game, doesn't make too many mistakes and what he does works very well. He's very effective at what he does.”

The kimura, of course, is one of jiu-jitsu’s most simple yet highly effective joint locks that can be pulled off from almost every position.

Magomed Abdulkadirov, who’s known for his top-heavy Dagestani wrestling, loves to put immense pressure on his opponents and finish them off with this technique. Once the 32-year-old breaks his opponents and finds an arm hanging, he locks in that gnarly kimura to secure the tap.

Then again, Tye Ruotolo promises he won’t be caught off guard by Abdulkadirov’s kimura or any other move than he plans to hit him with. The youngest IBJJF World Champion added:

“He's not gonna do anything that I don't see coming, so I believe I'll find my opportunities and get to where I need to be. But for sure he's going to, you know, he's going to have a solid game.”

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on November 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America