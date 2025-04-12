“He’s a freak of nature” - Liam Harrison raves about Nabil Anane’s imposing physical gifts

When you think of a heavy hitter, the likes of Nabil Anane probably isn't the picture that comes to mind. He's tall and skinny with a cool composure, but don't let the look fool you - this 20-year-old phenom is knocking out some of the toughest names in the sport.

Veteran striker Liam Harrison has seen plenty of elite strikers in his time, but even he admits Anane is built different. Theoretically, a guy with his frame isn't supposed to generate that kind of power, but the Thai Algerian has already proven time and again that, apparently, some people can have it all.

"A guy with his frame shouldn’t really be able to hit that hard. It’s crazy. He’s a freak of nature, like you say," Harrison told SCMP.

And to add to his appeal, the mindset is really impressive as well. Liam Harrison was quick to point out that behind the highlight finishes is a genuinely grounded and hardworking athlete.

"And you know what as well, he seems like a really nice, down-to-earth kid. He clearly puts in the work. So yeah, I think he will reign for a while."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane hits much harder than his deceiving frame suggests: “He’s got some explosivity”

The combination of Nabil Anane's frame and demeanor has been misleading, and perhaps that's part of how he catches his opponents off guard. Most wouldn't peg him as a knockout artist, but then the shots land, and the power is undeniable.

"These last three fights, this nasty power’s come out from somewhere," Harrison said. "Like, the snaps on his shots now when he gets you on range and he throws them straight, you hear the crack of it hitting like, Jesus Christ! He’s got some explosivity in, and a guy his frame shouldn’t really be able to hit like that. He’s got some explosivity."

Nabil Anane has the deadly combination of technicality, long reach, and unshakeable composure - and that's what makes him a fighter not to be trifled with.

Watch him in action at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, available via replay on demand at watch.onefc.com.

