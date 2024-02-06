"He's going to do it" - UFC legend offers bold prediction for Francis Ngannou's boxing future

Rashad Evans believes that Francis Ngannou will become a boxing heavyweight champion.

'The Predator' is currently slated to return to the ring on March 8 in Saudi Arabia. There, he will face the red-hot Anthony Joshua on DAZN pay-per-view. 'AJ' is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, last defeating Otto Wallin in December by fifth-round stoppage.

For the PFL heavyweight contender, the boxing match will be just the second of his life. Last October, Ngannou headed to the ring for the first time to face Tyson Fury. Entering the contest, he was a gigantic betting underdog, but that didn't matter.

Late last year, Ngannou knocked down 'The Gypsy King', and even cut the Brit. However, after 10 rounds of boxing, the former UFC champion lost by a split decision. He was one scorecard away from becoming boxing's lineal heavyweight champion in his first fight.

Meanwhile, UFC legend Evans believes that before all is said and done, Ngannou will become a boxing champion. Speaking in a recent interview with GiveMeSport, 'Sugar' was asked about the MMA fighter's boxing return.

There, Evans said:

“I mean, it's hard for me to put anything past Francis, man. That performance and now he's gonna be fighting Anthony Joshua. I mean, I think he's going to do it. I made a prediction at the end of [2023] and I said: ‘I think that Francis Ngannou is gonna be a heavyweight boxing champ by the end of the year’.”

Will Francis Ngannou defeat Anthony Joshua? Current betting odds for March 8

Francis Ngannou isn't being counted out this time around against Anthony Joshua.

As previously stated, 'The Predator' entered his first boxing match last October as a giant underdog. Ngannou closed as a +960 underdog for the bout but was just one scorecard away from making history.

However, nearly upsetting, one of the greatest heavyweights of all time seemingly changed a lot of opinions. As of now, Joshua is a -450 betting favorite for March 8, according to MGM. Meanwhile, the MMA fighter is a +370 underdog.

While Ngannou is again the underdog, it's clear that nobody is counting him out anymore. Earlier this week, British boxing Ricky Hatton weighed in on the bout. The countryman admitted that he was likely leaning towards 'AJ', but one can't count out Ngannou due to his power.