"He’s gonna catch a mean a** uppercut" - Fans fear for Nate Diaz after spotted overwhelmed sparring with boxer ahead of Jake Paul fight

Nate Diaz's recent sparring footage has left fans worrying about his upcoming clash against Jake Paul.

The former UFC superstar is set to make his pro-boxing debut against 'The Problem Child' next month on August 5. With training camps of both fighters well underway, footage of Diaz sparring with a pro boxer recently surfaced online.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Video of Nate Diaz sparring with a pro boxer Video of Nate Diaz sparring with a pro boxer https://t.co/gkZsFrDr3R

Fans are seemingly unimpressed with Nate Diaz's boxing ability and many believe that his fight against Jake Paul won't end well for him. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Urgh. This isn't going to end well for Nate. Jake Paul KO rounds 1-3"

"As we all assumed...Nate should never box."

"Hes gonna lose hes so undisciplined unlike Jake"

"Sloppu. Throwing punches from his hips."

"This looks awful. Why would anybody want to see this shit"

'He's gonna catch a mean a** uppercut keep throwing them body shots w his chin all open like that."

"Can't believe Paul is only like -300 vs Nate. Paul will beat him easily. Nate is showing up for a check"

"Dang he look sloppy"

Nate Diaz claps back at people claiming he has CTE

Throughout his UFC career, Nate Diaz developed a reputation for taking a lot of damage in his fights. However, during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Diaz clapped back at the people claiming that he has CTE.

Moreover, the former UFC superstar explained how he got cut during his fights inside the octagon by saying:

"I don't really be eating punches like how they say. I bleed because of the forearms and the elbows and s**t cut me up but like I said, I've been in a boxing gym and it might not look like it but I roll with a lot of these punches that anybody lands on me. I'm not just walking in like a meathead into punches."

While claiming that he has never been stunned, Diaz said:

"I've never been knocked out. I've never even really been f**king stunned stupid or nothing. These f**kers are talking about how I talk and how I've got f**king CTE or some s**t. I'm like 'bro, I've been talking this way the whole motherf**king time'. It's got nothing to do with getting hit or none of that and I'm smarter now than ever."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments in the video below (starting at the 24:40 mark):

