"He's got all the skills" - Tom Aspinall praises Justin Gaethje but questions his approach ahead of Rafael Fiziev fight at UFC 313

Justin Gaethje is someone that Tom Aspinall holds in high regard as a fighter but it seems like he has some question marks for the former BMF and former interim UFC lightweight champion ahead of his rematch against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

By way of UFC on TNT Sports, the interim UFC heavyweight champion broke down this weekend's co-main event clash for his segment known as Tom Aspinall's Fight Lab. While explaining why Justin Gaethje is a man he likes, Aspinall said:

"He's got all the skills, chooses to not use 'em. He just gets in there and has a scrap. So we've got these two, predominantly they're both orthodox. One of my favorite techniques that Gaethje uses is he doesn't just use the calf kick, he uses the running, kicking the soccer ball calf kick."

He continued:

"Where, he'll start from here and just launch into it and absolutely blast 'em. But in between that, like we've said he can do everything really, really well. Wrestler by trade but also he will come over with the massive hooks, big uppercuts, overhand."

Check out Aspinall's thoughts on the Gaethje vs. Fiziev sequel at UFC 313 below:

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2 will play out similarly to the first fight according to a UFC legend

While Tom Aspinall made comments about Justin Gaethje having no regard for his own leg health based on how he kicks, it seems like a former multi-time UFC champion is in a certain level of agreement with Aspinall. Former WEC and UFC bantamweight titleholder Dominick Cruz sees this rematch between Gaethje and Fiziev over the weekend going only one way.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee discussing the 36-year-old running it back with Fiziev from their first fight in March 2023, Dominick Cruz stated:

"I tip my hat to Gaethje for giving the opportunity. There's not a lot of guys willing to do rematches because they know 'alright, if I beat this guy, and I don't want to give him another shot to beat me'... So it'll be a fun fight, just like it was the first time. They both went to the hospital. I have no doubt it's going to be the same way this time."

The Arizona native won the initial bout against Rafael Fiziev on points in what was also a co-main event contest. That first fight transpired in London with Gaethje winning on points in a barnburner bout that predominantly played out in the stand up realm.

