"He's happy", "I'll give you a huge bonus" - Fans react to octagon footage of Dana White wrapping belt around Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to become the new champion at 170 pounds. UFC CEO Dana White wrapped the belt around the new champion, and many fans shared their reactions on social media.
Many fans asserted White looked happy wrapping the belt around Maddalena. At UFC 315, Muhammad and Maddalena fought one of the best fights of the year.
In a post on Instagram showing the moment of White wrapping the belt, many fans shared their reactions. One of them wrote:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"He's happy"
Others wrote:
"I'll give you a huge bonus for this fight and the next one, awesome work champ"
"Thank you for saving this division 😂 Dana"
Check out more fan reactions to the post below:
This was Muhammad's first defense of his welterweight title, but he came up short against the Australian, who produced a masterful striking display. Jack Della Maddalena will face Islam Makhachev in the first defense of his welterweight title.
Sean Brady gives his opinion on Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena will most likely face Islam Makhachev next in his first title defense. Maddalena is a pure striker, while Makhachev uses his wrestling to perfection. Sean Brady, who is the number 1 welterweight contender, gave his thoughts on the fight. He said:
"I think 'JDM' is gonna make it a lot more interesting than what people would think it would be. He fights as good as he does, southpaw, orthodox. He's hard to take down... He just has this ability to create these scrambles and get right back to his feet, he started working with Craig Jones... And definitely added to his game plan and his weapons."
Check out Sean Brady's comments below: