"He's happy", "I'll give you a huge bonus" - Fans react to octagon footage of Dana White wrapping belt around Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to become the new champion at 170 pounds. UFC CEO Dana White wrapped the belt around the new champion, and many fans shared their reactions on social media.

Ad

Many fans asserted White looked happy wrapping the belt around Maddalena. At UFC 315, Muhammad and Maddalena fought one of the best fights of the year.

In a post on Instagram showing the moment of White wrapping the belt, many fans shared their reactions. One of them wrote:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He's happy"

Others wrote:

"I'll give you a huge bonus for this fight and the next one, awesome work champ"

"Thank you for saving this division 😂 Dana"

Check out more fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

This was Muhammad's first defense of his welterweight title, but he came up short against the Australian, who produced a masterful striking display. Jack Della Maddalena will face Islam Makhachev in the first defense of his welterweight title.

Ad

Sean Brady gives his opinion on Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena will most likely face Islam Makhachev next in his first title defense. Maddalena is a pure striker, while Makhachev uses his wrestling to perfection. Sean Brady, who is the number 1 welterweight contender, gave his thoughts on the fight. He said:

"I think 'JDM' is gonna make it a lot more interesting than what people would think it would be. He fights as good as he does, southpaw, orthodox. He's hard to take down... He just has this ability to create these scrambles and get right back to his feet, he started working with Craig Jones... And definitely added to his game plan and his weapons."

Ad

Check out Sean Brady's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.