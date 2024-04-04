"He’s hardly a knockout artist" - Fans react as EA Sports reveals ratings of newly added UFC 5 fighters

The EA UFC 5 video game franchise released another update on April 4 but fans are less than enthused with the results.

The update included the addition of four fighters to the virtual roster. Headlining the list was rising middleweight contender Brendan Allen, who is set to headline UFC Vegas 90 just two days after the patch was made public.

Undefeated flyweight Muhammad Mokaev was also added along with upcoming UFC 300 participants Diego Lopes and Marina Rodriguez.

While fans did not complain about the inclusion of the new fighters, several made comments on the ratings such fighters were given. Most notably, one fan had a problem with Allen receiving a 94 out of 100 score for the "punching power" category.

The fan commented:

"Surprised by Allen's punching power. He's hardly a knockout artist"

Per the comment, Allen has just five knockout wins on his resume in 28 career fights in comparison to 14 victories by submission. In 14 octagon appearances, Allen has recorded just four knockdowns according to UFC Stats.

Other fans commented:

"Add Chris Barnett"

"They just make anyone 4.5 stars now"

"Why have ratings if everyone is going to be at least 4 stars"

"Add in Bruce Buffer announcing the fighters record, height and weight"

View more fan reactions to the latest EA UFC 5 updates below:

How much does EA UFC 5 cost?

Since its inception in 2014, the EA UFC video game has become a staple amongst MMA fans with the fifth edition of the game being released in late 2023. The game is most commonly played on Xbox and Play Station consoles and is available in its respective game stores for the same value it opened at as of April 4, 2023.

In the Microsoft Xbox store and Play Station Store, the game is priced at $69.99, the same price it opened at in October 2023.

The deluxe edition of the game is also available in each store for an extra $30, priced at $99.99. The deluxe edition comes with additional alter-ego fight characters, the vanity bundle, and career mode XP boosts.

Xbox users can also get the game in the store with the Xbox Game Pass for a reduced price at a subscription rate.

